LA judge frees Britney, ends conservatorship

LOS ANGELES  Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singers life and money for nearly 14 years.

The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated, Judge Brenda Penny said.

Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted Britney! Britney! Britney! and fans sang and danced to Spears song Stronger.

Spears promptly tweeted about the decision: Good God I love my fans so much its crazy!!! I think Im gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever praise the Lord can I get an Amen???

As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.

Key to the unraveling was a speech Spears made at a hearing in June when she passionately described the restrictions and scrutiny as abusive and said I just want my life back, a line her lawyer repeated in court Friday. Spears demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.

The judge allowed Spears to hire Matthew Rosengart, an attorney of her choice, in July. He made it his goal first to have James Spears removed from his role as conservator of his daughters finances before working to end the conservatorship altogether. The judge suspended James Spears at a September hearing, citing the toxic environment his presence created.

Rosengart has further vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears role. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney Spears finances. James Spears attorneys said he only ever acted in his daughters best interest.

Britney Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.

It ends a few weeks before her 40th birthday, with her sons in their mid-teens and her career on indefinite hold, as she is engaged to be married a second time.

A turning point came early in 2019, when she canceled a planned concert residency in Las Vegas. Convinced she was put in a mental hospital against her will, fans began coalescing and demanding that the court #FreeBritney. At first, they were dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but the singer herself gave them validation in 2020 in a series of court filings that said they were correct to demand greater transparency and scrutiny of her legal situation.