Stay upheld for vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON – A federal court has declined to lift its stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday in which they said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

But the appeals court rejected that argument Friday. Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote that the stay “is firmly in the public interest.”

Union to vote on 3rd John Deere offer

Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on soon.

The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant “includes modest modifications” to the latest rejected proposal, which included immediate 10% raises. The union described the new proposal as the company's “last, best and final offer” in its statement.

The contract, which union members will vote on Wednesday, would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, who make the company's iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

2 boys killed in store shooting

Two boys were killed and two men seriously injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday night.

Richmond police who responded to a report of shots fired at the OMG Convenience Store found four people with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital where two boys – ages 9 and 14 – died.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 9-year-old was attempting to unlock a car door when he was shot. The boys who died were not related to one another. Smith wouldn't say if the adult victims were related to the children. He also would not say if the children were random victims or if they had been targeted.

SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit

SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket's reusable first stage successfully returned and landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Woman sought for trespassing at zoo

A woman who was charged two years ago with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo is wanted again for doing the same this past week, New York City police said.

Police asked for the public's help Friday night in locating Myah Autry, 32, who is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday, authorities said.

Cellphone video obtained by WNBC-TV shows a woman standing across a moat from a lion and talking to it, holding roses and tossing money. Police said Autry fled the scene.