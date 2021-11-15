89-year-old fulfills dream to be physicist

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An 89-year-old Rhode Island man has achieved a goal he spent two decades working toward and nearly a lifetime thinking about – earning his Ph.D. and becoming a physicist.

Manfred Steiner recently defended his dissertation successfully at Brown University in Providence. Steiner cherishes this degree because it's what he always wanted – and because he overcame health problems that could have derailed his studies.

“But I made it, and this was the most gratifying point in my life, to finish it,” he said last week at his home in East Providence.

As a teenager in Vienna, Steiner was inspired to become a physicist after reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck. He admired the precision of physics.

But after World War II, his mother and uncle advised him that studying medicine would be a better choice in turbulent times. He earned his medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1955 and moved to the United States just a few weeks later, where he had a successful career studying blood and blood disorders.

Steiner studied hematology at Tufts University and biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before becoming a hematologist at Brown University. He became a full professor and led the hematology section of the medical school at Brown from 1985 to 1994.

Steiner helped establish a research program in hematology at the University of North Carolina, which he directed until he retired from medicine in 2000 and returned to Rhode Island.

Steiner and his wife, Sheila, who is 93, have been married since 1960. They have two children and six grandchildren. He'll celebrate his 90th birthday this month.

Steiner found medical research satisfying, but it wasn't quite the same as his fascination with physics.

“It was something like a wish that was never fulfilled, that always stuck in the back of my head,” he said.

In his dissertation, he explores how electrons within conducting metals behave quantum mechanically and how fermions can be changed into bosons in their behavior. He is working with his dissertation adviser on a paper on bosonization that they aim to publish.

Steiner now hopes to help, with their research, professors he befriended during his studies. “I'm not looking for a paid job. I'm past that,” he said, laughing.

His advice to others is: Do what you love to do.

“Do pursue it because later in life you maybe regret it, that you didn't do that,” he said. “You wish you could've followed this dream.”