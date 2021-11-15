UK leader extols UN climate deal

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday hailed the U.N. climate summit as a “game-changing agreement” that sounded the “death knell for coal power” – although he added that his delight at the progress on fighting climate change was “tinged with disappointment.”

Johnson said it was “beyond question” that the deal coming out of the Glasgow conference marks an important moment in the use of coal because most of western Europe and North America have agreed to pull the plug on financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by this time next year.

But in a major shift demanded by coal-dependent India and China, the Glasgow Climate pact used watered-down language about “phasing down” the use of coal instead of “phasing out” coal.

Yellen: Pandemic leading to inflation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. is the key to easing inflation.

“It's important to realize that the cause of this inflation is the pandemic,” Yellen said on CBS's “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “If we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do.”

“When labor supply normalizes and the pattern of demand normalizes, I would expect that, if we're successful with the pandemic, to be sometime in the second half of next year, I would expect prices to go back to normal,” Yellen said.

Queen misses Remembrance Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain's war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch's calendar, and was meant to be her first public appearance after taking a few weeks off to rest under doctor's orders. The back sprain is believed to be unrelated.

The queen, who served in World War II as an army driver and mechanic, attaches great importance to Remembrance Sunday, a solemn ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women.

Egypt floods kill 3, unleash scorpions

Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings and that all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

Ex-Japanese princess arrives in US

A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance.

The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters. In announcing their marriage, the former princess, a museum curator, made her choice clear, saying Kei Komuro “is someone I cannot do without.”

Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University law school, has a job at a New York law firm. He has yet to pass his bar exam, another piece of news that local media have used to attack him, although it is common to pass after multiple attempts.