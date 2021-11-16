6 students hurt in drive-by

AURORA, Colo. – Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said.

The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver, said police chief Vanessa Wilson. Multiple rounds fired from different guns were found at the scene, and it is possible some rounds were fired by someone on foot, she said.

Infrastructure bill signed by Biden

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.

But prospects are tougher for further bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Biden pivots back to tougher negotiations over his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package.

Alex Jones found liable in lawsuit

A Connecticut judge found Infowars host Alex Jones liable by default Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over the conspiracy theorist's claims that the massacre was a hoax.

The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis, who cited Jones' refusal to abide by court rulings or turn over evidence, means a jury will determine how much in damages Jones should pay to the families.

Jones went on his show and said he'd been deprived of a fair trial. Norman Pattis, a lawyer for Jones, said an appeal is planned.

Mistrial bid denied in Arbery case

A judge denied mistrial requests Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Testimony was largely disrupted by arguments outside the jury's presence over Jackson's appearance. The judge said he found one defense lawyer's complaints last week about Black pastors to be “reprehensible” and no group would be excluded from his courtroom.

Closing arguments in Rittenhouse trial

Kyle Rittenhouse provoked bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, and when the shooting stopped, he walked off like a “hero in a Western,” a prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday at Rittenhouse's murder trial.

But Rittenhouse's lawyer countered that the shooting started after the young man was ambushed by a “crazy person” that night and feared his gun was going to be wrested away and used to kill him. Defense attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Doctor suspended for misinformation

A Houston hospital has suspended a doctor for spreading false information about COVID-19 to her patients and on social media.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist, lost hospital privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday primarily for “unprofessional behavior,” including vulgar language on social media, the Houston Chronicle reported.

On Twitter, Bowden decried vaccine mandates and promoted ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug that federal officials advise against using to treat the virus. In emails obtained by the Chronicle, Bowden urged against vaccinations for children and told patients that data she collected “suggests that the vaccine is not working.”