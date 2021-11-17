Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse returned Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial.

They failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator of a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

About two hours into deliberations on the second day, jurors asked to view video presented at the trial, and the judge said he would determine the procedures to allow that.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger said jurors should be able to view any video they wanted as many times as they wanted, while defense attorney Mark Richards said he would object to the jury viewing video taken by a drone that prosecutors said showed Rittenhouse pointing his gun at protesters before the shootings.

The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision.

The case went to the anonymous jury after Judge Bruce Schroeder, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in selecting the final panel of 12 who would decide his fate.

Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.

That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Schroeder said he has been having defendants do it for, “I’m going to say 20 years, at least.”

Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.

Forliti reported from Minneapolis and Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Tammy Webber of the Associated Press contributed from Fenton, Michigan.