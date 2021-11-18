2 men set to be cleared in slaying of Malcolm X

NEW YORK – Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared today after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States' most formidable fighters for civil rights, their lawyers and Manhattan's top prosecutor said Wednesday.

A nearly two-year-long reinvestigation found that authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam, said their attorneys, the Innocence Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies.

Aziz called his conviction “the result of a process that was corrupt to its core – one that is all too familiar” even today.

“I do not need a court, prosecutors or a piece of paper to tell me I am innocent,” he said in a statement. But he said he was glad his family, friends and lawyers would get to see “the truth we have all known, officially recognized.”

He urged the criminal justice system to “take responsibility for the immeasurable harm it caused me.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. tweeted that his office would join the men's attorneys in asking a judge to toss out the convictions.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” Vance told the New York Times, which first reported on the developments. Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck called the case “one of the most blatant miscarriages of justice that I have ever seen.”

Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam's chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organization's message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualization. About a year before his death, he split from the Nation of Islam and later made a pilgrimage to Mecca, returning with a new view of the potential for racial unity. Some in the Nation of Islam saw him as a traitor.

At age 39, he was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim – also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan – were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. No physical evidence linked them to the crime.

According to the New York Times, the reinvestigation found the FBI had documents that pointed to other suspects, and a still-living witness supported Aziz's alibi – that he was at home with a leg injury at the time of the shooting.

The witness, whom authorities had never interviewed before and was identified only by the initials “J.M.,” said he spoke to Aziz on the latter's home phone the day of the killing, the newspaper said.

Also, the review found that prosecutors knew about but didn't disclose that undercover officers were in the ballroom when the gunfire erupted, and police knew that someone had called the Daily News of New York that day saying that Malcolm X would be killed.

Aziz was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009.