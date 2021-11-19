2 Iranians accused of election hacks

WASHINGTON – Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged in a broad campaign of election interference aimed at intimidating American voters during last year's presidential race and undermining confidence that the results of the contest could be trusted.

The indictment, filed in federal court in Manhattan and unsealed Thursday, accuses Iranian nationals Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian of helping carry out the scheme. The defendants, described in the indictment as experienced hackers who worked as contractors for a cybersecurity firm, are not in custody and are believed to be in Iran still.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against the men, some of their colleagues and the company they worked for.

The Iranian cyber campaign included bogus emails that targeted Democratic and Republican voters with different messages, the distribution of a fabricated video that purported to show acts of election fraud and an unsuccessful effort the day after the election to gain access to an American media company's network.

Jury gets case in Texas murder trial

A Texas jury deliberated four hours Thursday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing 18 older women in the Dallas area.

Deliberations began after prosecutors recounted what they described as an abundance of proof that Billy Chemirmir killed Lu Thi Harris, 81.

The Dallas County jury heard the defense challenge the evidence as “quantity over quality” and assert that prosecutors had not proved Chemirmir's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rittenhouse jury heads to 4th day

The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial deliberated a third full day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus.

The jury members will return this morning to resume their work. Unlike on previous days, they had no questions and no requests to review any evidence Thursday in the politically and racially fraught case.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

Men exonerated in Malcolm X case

More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon's death.

Manhattan Judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men's lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against the men and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.

He and Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Upper Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.

North American summit revived

Reviving three-way North American summitry after a five-year break, President Joe Biden on Thursday joined with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to declare their nations can work together and prove “democracies can deliver” even as they sort out differences on key issues.

But as Biden, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke of their mutual respect, the three leaders also found themselves dealing with fresh strains on trade, immigration, climate change and other matters.

Banking nominee grilled in Senate

President Joe Biden's choice to become one of the top banking regulators endured a contentious nomination hearing Thursday, with Republican senators warning she would nationalize the U.S. banking system and Democrats saying she's eminently qualified and would be tough overseer of Wall Street.

Saule Omarova, 55, was nominated in September to be the nation's next head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. If confirmed, she would be the first woman and person of color to run the 158-year-old agency.

Omarova is a longtime academic and well-regarded expert on financial regulation, but many Republicans and the banking industry have taken issue with several papers published during her career where she's proposed wholesale changes to the banking system.

Offshore wind farm work begins

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday to mark the groundbreaking of the Vineyard Wind 1 project, the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm.

The first steps of construction will include laying down two transmission cables that will connect Vineyard Wind 1 to the mainland.

The farm will generate 800 megawatts of electricity annually, enough to power more than 400,000 homes. It will be built by union labor and create hundreds of jobs, Haaland said. The project is the first of many that will contribute to President Joe Biden's goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and to Massachusetts' goal of 5.6 gigawatts by 2030, Haaland said at the event in the town of Barnstable on Cape Cod.