Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power

BETHESDA, Md. -- President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to undergo a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before resuming his duties, the White House said.

Biden drove early Friday to the medical center in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anesthesia during the colonoscopy and temporarily transferred power to Harris.

Psaki said Biden resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain at approximately 11:35 a.m.

Harris, the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian descent to be vice president, made history during the short time she served as acting president. She was scheduled to travel to Ohio later Friday.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” Psaki said before Biden's colonoscopy. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, Biden signed letters to Sen. Patrick Leahy, who's president pro tempore of the Senate, and to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 10:10 a.m., saying he would be unable to discharge his duties while under anesthesia, making Harris the acting president. Biden sent them each another letter upon the conclusion of the procedure to resume his duties.