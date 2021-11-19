Death sentence commuted

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma's governor spared the life of Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn widespread outcry and protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago.

Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones' death sentence to life imprisonment. He had been scheduled for execution at 4 p.m.

A crowd of Jones' supporters at the Oklahoma Capitol broke out into loud applause and cheers when the decision was announced shortly after noon Thursday, and more than 100 supporters who had gathered outside the prison in McAlester erupted in cheers.

“Today is a day of celebration. It's a day to recognize all the people who have come together to be able to fight for Julius,” said Rev. Keith Jossell, Jones' spiritual adviser.

Earlier Thursday, Jones' attorneys filed a last-minute emergency request seeking a temporary stop to his execution, saying Oklahoma's lethal injection procedures pose a “serious and substantial risk of severe suffering and pain to prisoners.”

Just Wednesday, in a separate death row case, Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to grant clemency, citing lethal injection protocols.

This month, that same board also recommended in a 3-1 vote that Stitt commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Several panel members said they doubted the evidence that led to his conviction.

Jones' looming execution prompted high school students across Oklahoma City to walk out of their classes Wednesday, and protests had been planned Thursday in Los Angeles; Washington; Newark, New Jersey; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, during a carjacking.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and co-defendant who was a key witness against him.

But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state's former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming. Oklahoma's current attorney general, John O'Connor, said Thursday that he respected Stitt's decision but that he remained convinced of Jones' guilt.