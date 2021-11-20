Mistrial in alleged serial killer's case

DALLAS – A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions.

Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case charging Billy Chemirmir with killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he was committed to retrying the case and bringing another one against the 48-year-old. “Our commitment was to get two convictions and that does not change,” Creuzot told the Dallas Morning News.

Officer guilty of manslaughter

A judge Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence.

Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench ruling against Officer Eric DeValkenaere in the death of Cameron Lamb, 26. Lamb was shot while backing into his garage Dec. 3, 2019, after chasing his girlfriend's convertible in a stolen pickup truck.

DeValkenaere testified during the trial that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective, Troy Schwalm, and that he believed his actions saved his partner's life. Prosecutors, however, argued that police lacked a warrant to be on the property and staged the shooting scene to support their claims that Lamb was armed.

'Squaw' declared derogatory term

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday formally declared “squaw” a derogatory term and said she is taking steps to remove it from federal government use and to replace other derogatory place names.

Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic places to implement procedures to eliminate what she called racist terms from federal use.

“Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage – not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” Haaland said in a statement. The first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

Stillbirths more likely with COVID

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data shows.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 through September.

Stillbirths were rare overall, totaling 8,154 among all deliveries. But the researchers found that for women with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 deliveries resulted in stillbirth. Among the uninfected, it was 1 in 155.

Search for Hoffa turns to NJ

The decadeslong odyssey to find the remains of Jimmy Hoffa, a tenacious leader of the Teamsters union last seen in Detroit in 1975, apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office.

Biden pardons Hoosier turkeys

President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying the white male birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status.”

“Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Biden joked at the annual Rose Garden ceremony.

Duly pardoned, the Indiana turkeys are heading to Purdue University's Animal Science Research and Education Center, where they'll spend the rest of their days in an enclosed setting with access to a shaded grassy area, according to Purdue.