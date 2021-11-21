Firearm goes off in Atlanta airport

ATLANTA – A passenger undergoing a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached into a bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The passenger immediately ran from the checkpoint and fled out an airport exit, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement, adding it was not an active shooter incident.

The discharge, described as accidental, caused a frenzy on social media as alarmed travelers posted videos to Twitter and other online sites of the moments of chaos at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the nation's busiest.

250 tons of illegal marijuana seized

Police in Oregon say they have seized 250 tons of illegal marijuana from several industrial warehouses in White City.

The Oregon State Police announced in a news release Saturday that its Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant at a site that included five warehouses Thursday. They found more than 100 people there, including several migrant workers living in poor conditions without running water, as well as what the police called an “epic amount of illegal, processed marijuana.”

The Oregon State Police said the marijuana had an estimated street value of around $500 million.

More adults plan to be childless

A growing share of U.S. adults who aren't already parents say they probably won't have children, citing reasons such as apathy, financial instability or the lack of a partner.

A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that 44% of nonparents ages 18 to 49 say it's not too likely, or not at all likely, that they will have children someday, an increase of 7 percentage points from the 37% who said the same in 2018.

The survey doesn't bode well for a reversal of the downward trend in U.S. fertility rates. The number of babies born in the country fell 4% to about 3.6 million in 2020, the largest decline since 1973, according to a federal report.