Some Michigan schools to close this week, citing virus surge

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and families an opportunity to recover from illness, including COVID-19.

The decisions come as the state's rate of new cases last week remains the worst in the U.S., according to federal health statistics.

In northern Michigan, Kingsley, Elk Rapids and Kalkaska schools added Monday and Tuesday to the holiday break, the Record-Eagle reported.

“When we return to school Monday, Nov. 29, all currently positive cases and close contacts will be out of quarantine requirements and may return to school,” Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown said.

Elk Rapids was conducting more than 100 rapid tests for COVID-19 but has run out of supplies, Brown said.

Charges raised in death of boy, 5

A Detroit man who had been free on bond following a June crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is back in custody after new evidence led a judge to increase the charge he faces to second-degree murder.

Maurice Sumler, 22, was originally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash after he struck and killed Preston Singleton on June 29 as the boy was on his bicycle crossing an intersection in the Detroit suburb of Warren.

But a Macomb County judge raised the charge to second-degree murder Tuesday after a preliminary examination showed Sumler was driving at least 59 mph and had smoked marijuana before he struck the youngster, the Macomb Daily reported.

Sumler was taken into custody and his bond has been set at $600,000. His arraignment hearing is set for Nov. 29.

After the crash, prosecutors said Sumler continued driving before pulling over in a parking lot because a tire on his vehicle was shredded and its bumper was dragging. He then ran to a nearby Stellantis plant to “punch in” for work before leaving to arrange to have his vehicle towed.

Court rules for border agent

An appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit against a U.S. border agent who was accused of wrongly detaining a young man for hours in a cold cell at a Detroit international bridge.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said Friday that a key legal precedent that applies to questionable behavior by federal agents doesn't apply at the border.

Anas Elhady, a U.S. citizen and a Muslim, was detained at the Ambassador Bridge while returning to Michigan from Canada in 2015. He claims he's on a watch list and gets harassed when he travels.

Elhady said officers took his coat and shoes, leaving him only with his shirt, pants and socks. He said he shivered uncontrollably and was taken to a hospital by ambulance after four hours.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith in 2020 said the lawsuit against one officer could go forward based on Elhady's right to be “free from exposure to severe weather and temperatures.”

But the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said different legal standards for liability apply at the border and Elhady had “no cause of action.”