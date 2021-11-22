2 missionaries released in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. The gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person.

El Salvador to build 'Bitcoin City'

In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano.

Bukele used a gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts Saturday night to launch his latest idea, much as he used an earlier Bitcoin conference in Miami to announce in a video message that El Salvador would be the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.

A bond offering would happen in 2022 entirely in Bitcoin, Bukele said. And 60 days after financing was ready, construction would begin. The city will be built near the Conchagua volcano to take advantage of geothermal energy to power the city and Bitcoin mining.

Christmas trees harder to find

Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported, including over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.

Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for live trees and artificial trees and also have a smaller selection.

Several factors are at work. Farmers struggling after the economic recession in 2009 planted fewer trees for several years, and demand has been rising in the last several years, experts told Newsday. It takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity.

Queen attends family christenings

Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.

The 95-year-old British monarch, who has canceled several recent public appearances on her doctors' advice, watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall.

The private service at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, west of London, was attended by members of the royal family and close friends. August was born in February and Lucas in March. Both boys' mothers are granddaughters of the queen.

Cat alerts residents to apartment fire

A cat might be the reason three residents escaped an apartment fire in upstate New York.

Residents were asleep when a fire broke out Saturday morning on the first floor of a building in Syracuse. Fire officials said a cat inside the home woke them up and everyone was able to evacuate, according to Syracuse.com.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes.