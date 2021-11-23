Border drug bust sets record

SAN DIEGO – A trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S., federal prosecutors said.

More than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered Thursday inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021, the statement said.

Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges. The driver's manifest indicated his truck contained auto body parts, but “anomalies” were detected in the trailer by an X-ray machine and a drug-sniffing dog, according to the statement.

3 arrests made in school shooting

Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking lot Friday, a Colorado newspaper reported Monday. A television station quoted the city's police chief as saying that gang involvement was suspected.

Friday's shooting at Hinkley High School injured two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl, police said. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

The shooting came four days after six students from another school in the same Denver suburb, Aurora Central High School, were wounded by bullets fired from at least one car driving by a park near the school.

Police have not arrested anyone yet in the earlier shootings.

Custody battle ends campaign

Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell's estranged wife.

In a statement, Parnell said he was devastated by the judge's decision and planned to ask the judge to reconsider, but that he cannot continue his campaign.

The high-stakes campaign in the battleground state could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year's election.

Rittenhouse says he's not racist

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, said in a wide-ranging interview that aired Monday night he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” the 18-year-old told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday night. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

“I thought they came to the correct verdict because it wasn't Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Wisconsin – it was the right to self-defense on trial,” Rittenhouse said in the interview. “And if I was convicted ... no one would ever be privileged to defend their life against attackers.”

Groveland Four get exonerated

A judge Monday officially exonerated four young African American men of the false accusation that they raped a white woman seven decades ago, making partial and belated amends for one of the greatest miscarriages of justice of Florida's Jim Crow era.

At the request of the local prosecutor, Administrative Judge Heidi Davis dismissed the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd, who were fatally shot by law enforcement, and set aside the convictions and sentences of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin. The men known as the Groveland Four, who ranged from 16 to 26 at the time, were accused of raping a woman in the central Florida town of Groveland in 1949.

95% working for feds vaccinated

More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday's deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption.

In all, more than 95% of federal workers are in compliance with the Biden mandate, a U.S. official said, either by being vaccinated or having requested an exemption. Workers who are not in compliance are set to begin a “counseling” process that could ultimately result in their termination.