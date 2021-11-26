9 hurt as buggy hit in Wisconsin

LITTLE BLACK, Wis. – Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended a buggy at “highway speeds,” authorities said.

The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road. The release said eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, authorities said.

Pacific Northwest could get drenched

A week and a half after damaging floods in Washington state, forecasters warned that multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten to once again drench the Pacific Northwest over the next week.

More moisture from atmospheric rivers – huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest – is expected to bring up to 3 inches of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said. The state is assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.

Tribe members mourn Pilgrims' arrival

Members of Native American tribes from around New England gathered in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled – not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who have suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment.

Thursday's solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, recalls the disease and oppression that European settlers brought to North America. It's the 52nd year that the United American Indians of New England have organized the event on Thanksgiving Day.

“We Native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims,” said Kisha James, a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota tribes and granddaughter of the event's founder.

Alabama city faces fine over street name

Alabama's capital city last month removed the Confederate president's name from an avenue. Now the state attorney general says the city must pay a $25,000 fine or face a lawsuit for violating a state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials.

Montgomery last month changed the name of Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. Gray, who grew up on that same street, represented Rosa Parks and others in cases that fought Deep South segregation practices and was dubbed by Martin Luther King Jr. as “the chief counsel for the protest movement.”

Girl, 3, with new heart celebrates

Delilah Edwards' parents didn't plan an elaborate Thanksgiving celebration. Just spending the day together is a big deal when your 3-year-old daughter has a new heart.

Since March, Samantha Davidson and her husband Ryan Edwards have traveled every weekend from Moline, Illinois, to see their daughter at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Last month, Delilah, who was born with an underdeveloped left side of her heart and has already had nine surgeries, underwent a 12-hour transplant.

On Thursday, they celebrated the holiday with 70 other families at Ronald McDonald House, which provides free accommodations for families of children undergoing medical treatment. Surgeon Dr. Phil Thrush said if Delilah's transplant works for more than a year, “I would expect her to have this heart likely for more than 20 years.”