3 shot at NC mall; 'hysteria' follows

DURHAM, N.C. – Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public. A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits following the shooting.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall for more than an hour after the shooting, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Stray bullet kills man during dinner

A man eating Thanksgiving dinner inside a home in the Philadelphia suburbs was killed by a stray bullet that pierced a window, authorities said.

The victim, Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was shot in the torso just before 9:30 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday. He was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Suspect Kevon Clarke, 19, of Norristown, fired several shots in the area during a dispute with relatives over liquor that had gone missing from a gathering earlier in the day, officials said. He is named in a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

Remark about Omar sparks criticism

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action” against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in reference to Omar.

According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks this month. In it, she says she and a staffer were taking a Capitol elevator when she saw an alarmed police officer running toward them. She said she spotted Omar standing beside them. “Well, she doesn't have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert recalled saying, drawing laughs from her audience. “And I said, 'Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.'”

Boebert tweeted earlier Friday that “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended” and said she has reached out to Omar's office “to speak with her directly.”

FedEx parcels found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods.

An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages, Sheriff Mark Moon said. FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to load up the packages, Moon said.

Rare Colonial coin sells for $350,000

One of the first coins minted in Colonial New England, which was recently found among other coins in a candy tin, has sold at auction for more than $350,000, more than it was expected to get, the auctioneer said Friday.

The one shilling silver coin made in Boston in 1652 – considered the finest example of just a few dozen such coins known to still exist – was sold to an anonymous online bidder from the U.S., London-based Morton & Eden Ltd. said.