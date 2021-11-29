Trial nears for officer in 'wrong gun' death

MINNEAPOLIS – When a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, her reaction on body-camera video seemed to instantly establish the key facts of the case: “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Kim Potter said. “I'm going to go to prison.”

But legal experts say a conviction for Potter, who says she meant to pull her Taser, isn't as certain as it might seem – at least on the most serious charge she faces, first-degree manslaughter. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

The shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by the white officer sparked intense protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was already on edge as that city's fired officer Derek Chauvin was on trial in George Floyd's death.

Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, says she made an innocent mistake when she reached for her pistol instead of her Taser. But prosecutors, including the leader of the team that got Chauvin convicted for murder, say Wright's death was manslaughter and that Potter, an experienced officer who was trained to know better, should go to prison.

The big questions for the jury will be whether Potter's actions rose to recklessness or culpable negligence, as the law requires. Defense attorneys also argue that Wright was responsible for his own death because he tried to drive off from a traffic stop and could have dragged an officer to his death if Potter hadn't intervened.

“What we have basically is an innocent mistake,” defense attorney Earl Gray said in a preview of his arguments. “That she wasn't culpably negligent and that she didn't cause the death of Mr. Wright. He caused his death himself.”

Prosecutors allege Potter committed first-degree manslaughter by causing Wright's death while committing a misdemeanor crime, namely recklessly handling a gun, when death was reasonably foreseeable. The second-degree manslaughter count alleges that she acted with culpable negligence. Neither charge requires the intent to kill.

Experts agree that drawing a firearm instead of a stun gun is rare.