Iran nuclear dialogue resumes

VIENNA – Negotiators in Vienna resumed talks Monday over reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the United States taking part at arm's length as in previous rounds since the Trump administration pulled out of the accord three years ago.

Hopes of quick progress were muted after a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus in negotiations. But the European Union official chairing the talks sounded an upbeat note after the first meeting concluded.

“I feel positive that we can be doing important things for the next weeks,” EU diplomat Enrique Mora told reporters.

Amazon to have new union vote

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, based on objections to the first vote that took place in April.

The move announced Monday is a blow to Amazon, which spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

The board has not yet determined the date for the second election, and it hasn't determined whether it will be conducted in person or by mail.

The rare call for a do-over was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.

4 children dead in SoCal shooting

Four children, including an infant, and their grandmother were found shot to death in a Southern California home and the children's father was arrested on suspicion of killing them, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. The children's mother discovered the bodies and called 911, Lt. Brandon Dean told The Associated Press.

Within a few minutes of the mother arriving home, the children's father, Germarcus David, 29, turned himself in to deputies at the Lancaster sheriff's station, Dean said.

Daughter killed while hunting

A hunter accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their East Texas hometown, investigators said Monday.

In a statement, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Marshall, Texas, said it received multiple reports shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday of a hunting accident just east of Hallsville, Texas.

At a Monday news conference, Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said the pair had returned to the father's truck where he tried to clear the hammer of his rifle. “He had thought he had cleared the gun, but unfortunately, he hadn't,” Fletcher said. The rifle discharged, striking the girl as she was either about to get into the truck or had just gotten into the truck, Fletcher said.

Theranos CEO blames ex-lover

Disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes described herself as the abused puppet of her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani in tearful testimony Monday, part of her attempt to refute accusations that she lied about a flawed blood-testing technology she had hailed as a major breakthrough.

After recounting how she met Balwani while she was still in high school, Holmes said she eventually fell under his sway after she dropped out of Stanford University in 2003 to found Theranos, a Silicon Valley startup she led as CEO the next 15 years.

A weeping Holmes, 37, testified she was raped at Stanford – a factor she believes played a role in what she characterized as her later subservience to Balwani, 56.

The two became romantically involved in 2005 before Balwani became chief operating officer at Theranos, a position he held from 2009 to 2016.

Push to reinstate Cosby verdict

Prosecutors urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, complaining in a petition released Monday the verdict was thrown out over a questionable agreement that the comic claimed gave him lifetime immunity.

They said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Cosby's conviction created a dangerous precedent by giving a press release the legal weight of an immunity agreement.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele called the court's decision “an indefensible rule,” predicting an onslaught of criminal appeals if it remains law.

Collapse kills delivery driver

A pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana, police said.

Connersville Police Department officers Saturday night found that William Fields, 45, of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.