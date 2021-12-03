Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. -- Michigan authorities say they’re searching for two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in a high school shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Crumbley's parents were charged Friday. A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and didn't intervene despite problems at school that day.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says an attorney for the Crumbleys hasn't been able to reach them.