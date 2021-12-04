11,000 in Air National Guard miss vaccine deadline

WASHINGTON – More than 6% of the Air National Guard and Reserve did not meet the deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and could begin to face consequences if they don't get the mandated shots or receive an exemption, the Air Force said Friday.

Air Guard members who report for their monthly drill this weekend will be allowed to participate and will be paid whether vaccinated or not, but those without shots will have the opportunity to get the vaccine when they report to their base, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

The Air Force said roughly 11,000 troops did not get the vaccine by the deadline Thursday. There are about 107,000 Air Guard members and 68,000 in the Reserves, and about 3,500 of the unvaccinated have received medical or administrative exemptions.

Phones of US staffers in Uganda hacked

The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked with spyware from Israel's NSO Group, the world's most infamous hacker-for-hire company, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation. Some local Ugandan employees of the department appear to have been among the 11 hacked, the person said.

The hacking is the first known instance of NSO Group's trademark Pegasus spyware being used against U.S. government personnel. It was not known what individual or entity used the NSO technology to hack into the accounts, or what information was sought.

Store shooting suspect unfit for trial

A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is accused of opening fire at a busy King Soopers in the college town of Boulder in March, killing a police officer, shoppers and several store employees.

Honolulu shuts well fouled by oil leak

Amid a continuing crisis over fuel contaminating the Navy's tap water at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu's water utility said Friday it shut off one of its wells so it doesn't taint its own supply with petroleum from an underground aquifer it shares with the military.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said it acted shortly after the Navy on Thursday disclosed that a water sample from one of its wells had shown the presence of petroleum. The well is near a giant World War II-era underground fuel tank complex that has been the source of multiple fuel leaks over the years.

The tap water problems have afflicted one of the military's most important bases, home to submarines, ships and the commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region. They also threaten to jeopardize one of Honolulu's most important aquifers and water sources.

Wisconsin governor vetoes abortion bills

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills on Friday, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman's right to abortion.

Evers, who is making his support for abortion rights a key plank of his 2022 reelection campaign, had been widely expected to veto the measures the GOP-controlled Legislature passed in October. Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override the vetoes.

Money in church wall linked to theft

For more than seven years, no one has known what happened to $600,000 in checks and cash that was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch. Now, there's a plot twist: The money might never have left the church and a plumber could have helped solve the mystery.

In a statement Friday, Houston police said officers were called to the church Nov. 10 after cash, checks and money orders were found inside a wall at Lakewood Church during repairs. Evidence from checks that were found suggests the money is connected to the 2014 theft, police said.