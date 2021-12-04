Ex-cop's trial seats mostly white jury

MINNEAPOLIS  A mostly white jury was seated Friday for the trial of a white suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright following a traffic stop.

Nine of the first 12 jurors seated for Kim Potters trial are white  roughly in line with the demographics of surrounding Hennepin County, but notably less diverse than the jury that convicted former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin this spring in the death of George Floyd.

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright after he tried to drive away from officers while they were trying to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead. Her body camera recorded the shooting.

Attorneys and the judge spent considerable time probing potential jurors for their views of protests against police brutality, which were frequent in Minneapolis even before George Floyds death.

Questionnaires asked about attitudes toward police, including whether officers should be second-guessed, whether they get the respect they deserve and whether jurors personally trust them.

Potter, who resigned two days after Wrights death, has told the court she will testify. Body-camera video recorded the shooting, with Potter heard saying, Taser, Taser, Taser before she fired, followed by, I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.

Wright, 20, was shot as Chauvin was standing trial 10 miles away.