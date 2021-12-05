Trump Media secures investors

Donald Trump's new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.

The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

TMTG's plan is to become a publicly listed company. The institutional investors were not identified in a press release issued Saturday by Trump Media and Digital World. The money would come from “a diverse group” of investors after the two companies are combined, it said.

Trump is listed as chair of TMTG. He will get tens of millions in special bonus shares if the combined company performs well, handing the former president possibly billions in paper wealth.

CNN fires Cuomo for aiding brother

CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday, four days after suspending him for aiding his brother Andrew's sexual-harassment defense. In a statement, the news outlet said “additional information has come to light.”

Chris worked on his brother's crisis-management team after multiple women said Andrew touched them inappropriately, belittled them and made disrespectful comments while he was governor of New York.

Although Chris apologized for helping his brother, documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that he downplayed how much he really helped Andrew.

Intimidation of judge alleged

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright's death.

The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.

Rice, 32, allegedly went into the condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.

Rice livestreamed himself Nov. 6 standing outside the door of the 12-floor unit.

New Orleans street may get new name

A member of the New Orleans City Council is pushing to change a street currently named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and replace it with one the city's most famous musicians, Allen Toussaint, who died in 2015.

Council member Jared C. Brossett introduced an ordinance to rename the street after Toussaint, a songwriter, producer, pianist and performer whose decades-long career helped make such hits as “Working in the Coal Mine” and “Southern Nights.”

In a news release, Brossett said the city “should prioritize celebrating our culture bearers, our diversity, ... not those who worked to tear us apart and represent a horrible history of racism that we are still dealing with today.”