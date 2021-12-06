COVID-infected cruise ship docks

NEW ORLEANS – A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 with over 3,200 on board. The ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. All passengers and crew members were required to be vaccinated prior to departure.

The Louisiana health department said at least 10 people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

Passengers said they were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday before disembarking Sunday. The cruise line gave passengers take-home rapid tests as they left the ship.

Woman 'disgusted' by ex-CNN anchor

A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was “disgusted” by what she saw as his hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother, her lawyer said Sunday.

The woman's complaint became known shortly after CNN fired the “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor Saturday night. Chris Cuomo had been criticized for breaching journalistic ethics by trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, beat his own harassment charges.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took her allegations against Chris Cuomo to CNN on Wednesday. Chris Cuomo, through a spokesman, said the charges were untrue.

Java volcano leaves several dead

Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash.

Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet into the sky in a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed and several hamlets buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris.

Israel frees Palestinian prisoner

Israeli authorities freed a prominent Palestinian prisoner Sunday, two weeks after striking a release deal that ended his marathon 131-day hunger strike, said a prisoner rights group.

Kayed Fasfous, 32, had remained in an Israeli hospital since ending his strike Nov. 23. He was the symbolic figurehead of six hunger strikers protesting Israel's controversial policy of “administrative detention,” which allows suspects to be held indefinitely without charge.

Israel says the policy is necessary to keep dangerous suspects locked away without disclosing sensitive information that could expose valuable sources. The law is rarely applied to Israelis.

Austria avalanche kills 3 skiers

Three skiers were killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria, authorities said Sunday. The victims included a rising young motorbike racer.

They were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by a roughly 655-foot wide slab of snow as they ascended a slope during a ski tour Saturday in the Tweng area, in Salzburg province.

Three of the skiers were buried by the avalanche, while two others were partly buried and able to free themselves. The victims were Austrian men, two of them aged 19 and the other 24.