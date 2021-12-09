Jan. 6 committee sued by Meadows

WASHINGTON – Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Meadows' lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, asks a judge to invalidate two subpoenas that he says are “overly broad and unduly burdensome.” It accuses the committee of overreaching by issuing a subpoena to Verizon for his cellphone records.

The complaint was filed hours after Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman, declared he had “no choice” but to proceed with contempt charges against Meadows.

Meadows did not show up Wednesday for a scheduled deposition after his lawyer, George Terwilliger, told the committee his client was ending his cooperation.

Jury to meet 2nd day in Smollet case

A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday there is “overwhelming evidence” that Jussie Smollett lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime, while a defense attorney called the case a “house of cards” built on testimony from two liars.

A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday but broke for the day without reaching a verdict. They are expected to resume deliberations today.

Theranos founder's defense rests

Elizabeth Holmes has finished her attempt to persuade a jury that she suffered lapses in business judgment but never engaged in fraud while running blood-testing startup Theranos.

Her defense lawyers rested their case Wednesday shortly after she walked off the witness stand. Closing arguments are scheduled for Dec. 16-17.

Jury gets Duggar child porn case

A federal jury in Arkansas has begun deliberations in the trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The jury deliberated for about five hours Wednesday and will resume today.

Taser, gun mix-up trial underway

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright went on trial on manslaughter charges Wednesday, with a prosecutor saying Kim Potter had been trained how to avoid such deadly mix-ups but still got it wrong.

Potter's lawyer, though, argued that she made an error, saying, “Police officers are human beings.”

'Jeopardy!' to continue with 2 hosts

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season, Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies will remain the show's executive producer, Sony said.

Fox News Christmas tree set on fire

A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said.

Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out. No injuries were reported.