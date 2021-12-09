NY attorney general Letitia James ends run for governor

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," she said.

James, who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.

James, 62, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. She had been expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

James ended her campaign for governor the same day it was reported that she was seeking to have former President Donald Trump sit for a deposition in an ongoing civil probe into his business practices. A familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so under the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that James' office requested the Trump provide testimony Jan. 7.

James' office would not comment on the Trump matter but it has spent more than two years looking at whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets.