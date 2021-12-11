Maxwell accuser testifies; prosecution rests

NEW YORK – Prosecutors completed presenting their case against Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday, after a key accuser at the British socialite's sex-abuse trial testified that Maxwell and her companion, Jeffrey Epstein, forced themselves on her when she was just 16.

Annie Farmer told jurors she accepted an invitation to the financier's sprawling New Mexico ranch in 1996 hoping that Maxwell and Epstein would help her with academic endeavors. Instead, she said, Maxwell ended up massaging her breasts and Epstein climbed into bed without her permission.

Three others have asserted at the trial that began two weeks ago that Maxwell recruited them to give Epstein massages meant as a ruse for sexual abuse. Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

Sergeant says he held Wright's arm

A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was shot testified Friday that he was holding Wright's right arm with both hands to prevent him from driving away, as prosecutors sought to build their case that suburban Minneapolis police Officer Kim Potter acted unreasonably when she shot and killed him.

Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after she killed Wright, said she meant to draw her Taser when she shot the 20-year-old after pulling him over on April 11 and discovering there was a warrant for his arrest. She is charged with manslaughter.

Mychal Johnson, a supervisor of Potter's at the time, testified that he was holding Wright's right arm with both hands to prepare him for handcuffs, but that he dropped the arm when he heard Potter yell “Taser, Taser, Taser!”

Girl, 9, killed in crash; driver held

A driver was being held Friday on suspicion of rear-ending a school bus east of Los Angeles and then plowing his Cadillac into a group of children walking home, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring others.

Robert Hanson of Desert Hot Springs, 87, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department inmate information website.

The crash was under investigation but the highway patrol had ruled out driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as a factor, the Desert Sun reported.

Navy officer fired for vaccine refusal

A Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said Friday.

Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of Naval Surface Squadron 14.

Officials said Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal. Navy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer said Kins has been reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14.

Arches park to go with timed entry

A Utah national park famed for its otherworldly sandstone arches will require visitors to get timed entry tickets during its high season next year, the second Utah park to implement such a system as visitation swells.

Arches National Park officials said Friday they're not trying to decrease the number of visitors during the six-month period, but rather spread them out over the course of the day. The announcement came a week after nearby Zion National Park said it would require reservations to hike the famed cliffside Angels Landing trail.

At Arches, visitation skyrocketed 66% over the last decade, and is on track to break another record this year with nearly 1.7 million visitors as of the end of October, park spokesperson Kait Thomas said. At times, Arches has gotten so crowded officials have had to close the gates for hours at a time.

Last admissions case parent pleads

The last parent ensnared in Operation Varsity Blues – the captivating nationwide college admissions bribery scandal – has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities said I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, California, paid $75,000 to have someone correct his son's answers on a college entrance exam. Under a plea deal, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry will plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for serving a nine-week prison term, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Chen will be the 38th and final parent to either plead guilty or be convicted in the case, which also ensnared several college coaches and athletic administrators, prosecutors said.

Uber helping in 'grandparent' case

Detectives in Tampa are asking Uber to help solve a “grandparent scam” that conned $10,000 from a 75-year-old man who was told his granddaughter needed the money to get out of jail.

Uber also is helping the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office find suspects in a long-running con that scammed an 82-year-old woman out of $700,000, nearly her entire life savings.

In both cases, someone told the elderly victims to withdraw money and then used the ride-sharing service to pick it up. Detectives want names of Uber account holders and credit card information along with their ride histories, and Uber says it's cooperating.

2 allegedly fake Native heritage

Two artists are facing federal charges that they faked Native American heritage to sell works at downtown Seattle galleries.

Lewis Anthony Rath, 52, of Maple Falls and Jerry Chris Van Dyke, 67, also known as Jerry Witten, of Seattle have been charged separately with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, which prohibits misrepresentation in marketing American Indian or Alaska Native arts and crafts.

The U.S. attorney's office said Rath falsely claimed to be a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and Van Dyke falsely claimed membership in the Nez Perce Tribe. The goods included masks, totem poles and pendants sold in 2019 at Raven's Nest Treasure in Pike Place Market and at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop on the waterfront.

Over 70 cats found inside NH home

An accidental shooting led police in New Hampshire to a house that was overrun with more than 70 cats and was declared uninhabitable because it was covered with feline feces and urine.

Police in Kensington got a call from a hospital Wednesday that a man was admitted to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police went to the hospital and spoke to the man, who said he was cleaning a rifle and put it on a workbench when it fell to the floor and discharged a round, injuring him. Police concluded it was an accidental shooting.

Police also went to the home, where they initially found at least 30 cats. Police called the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which removed 67 black and white cats Wednesday. Five more were found Friday.