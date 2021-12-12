Portland nudged to center

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon's largest city was at the center of the movement to defund the police amid outrage that swept the nation after the murder of George Floyd, but more than a year later the sustained protests in Portland have largely faded away.

Now, the city is seeking a difficult path forward amid rising homicide rates and homelessness that's sparked a backlash in some circles against the anti-police activism that has defined Portland's political landscape for the past two years.

Against this backdrop, a Black city councilman elected in the throes of the Black Lives Matter movement has emerged as a key voice nudging Portland to a more centrist – and controversial – position on police funding.

Mingus Mapps, a former political science professor and single dad who defeated a progressive diehard for his council seat, recently voted with the City Council to pump more than $5 million back into the Police Bureau to bolster recruitment of officers, purchase body cameras and rehire recent retirees.

Before he took office, Mapps compared protesters to a “white mob” for vandalizing the home of a fellow councilman who voted against $18 million in police cuts. More recently, he called those who took part in a violent demonstration after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse “villains in the story of Portland's recovery.”

“If you're breaking windows downtown in order to somehow improve the lives of Black people, I can tell you as a Black person that doesn't improve my life one bit,” Mapps said.

“You know, right now, my 12-year-old does not like to go downtown because he perceives it as unsafe,” he said. “As a parent and a political leader, as long as our kids feel unsafe, my work is undone.”

Portland saw more than 100 days of continuous protest in the summer and fall of 2020 and thousands of residents marched nightly during two particularly intense weeks as they faced off against federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest. A two-block area of downtown felt like a war zone after dark, with the agents in full body armor firing tear gas, flash-bang grenades and pepper spray into crowds that responded with fireworks and rocks.

Bobbin Singh, founder and executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, said attempting to find a middle ground on policing as Mapps is doing ignores the racism that's baked into the justice system and the Police Bureau.

“The question before us is not that complex. It's binary. Either you support racial justice or you don't,” Singh said. “You don't find compromise with those structures; you dismantle those structures.”

Mapps said reducing the debate to either being pro-police or pro-defunding is a “set of false choices.”

“I know that the people of color that I talked to ... want the same thing their white neighbors want, which is just a public safety system that works and respects them and treats them fairly, regardless of the color of their skin,” Mapps said.