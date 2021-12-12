West Bank election excludes big cities

RAMALLAH, West Bank – Palestinians took part in rare municipal elections across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following months of simmering anger toward their government and the cancellation of promised parliamentary and presidential elections earlier this year.

Some 400,000 Palestinians are eligible to vote in the election where they will select representatives for 154 village councils under the jurisdiction of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority. Municipal elections are typically held every four to five years and last took place in 2017.

The increasingly unpopular president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, confined the election to rural municipalities, postponing voting in the West Bank's major cities where anger toward his ruling Fatah party is most acute.

Police kill suspect near British palace

British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London.

The Metropolitan Police force received reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in west London.

He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is home to several embassies and the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children.

Indian farmers end 12-month protest

Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital's outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat.

Farmers dismantled their makeshift accommodations at multiple protest sites and started to vacate long stretches of highways ringing New Delhi where they have camped since November last year. Hundreds of them waved green and white flags and danced to celebrate their victory as they rode tractors, jeeps and cars.

“Farmers have saved the democracy. It was a fight for justice,” said farmer Nagendra Singh.

Crowds line up for Banksy T-shirt

Hundreds of people lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy – a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

The gray shirt features the word Bristol above the empty plinth on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood.

Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue in June 2020. Four people have been charged with criminal damage to the statue and are going on trial next week.