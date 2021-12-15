House votes to hold Meadows in contempt

The House voted Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after he ceased cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

It is the first time the House voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s, according to the chamber's records. But it's the second time the special committee has sought to punish a witness for defying a subpoena.

It's the latest show of force by the panel, which is leaving no angle unexplored – and no subpoena unanswered – as it investigates the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.

Approval by the full House refers the issue to the Justice Department, which would decide whether to prosecute.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the panel, began Tuesday's debate by reading frantic texts from the day of the attack revealing members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even Trump's son urging Meadows to persuade the outgoing president to act quickly to stop the three-hour assault by his supporters.

Senate approves debt limit hike

The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year's midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.

The 50-49 party line vote came just one day shy of a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last month that she was running out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation's first-ever default. The House is expected to take up the measure.

Trump loses bid to block tax returns

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that was brought by former President Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional lawmakers from obtaining his tax returns.

The ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden – a former Justice Department official and Trump appointee – found the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has broad authority, and the Treasury Department should provide the tax returns to the committee.

Cuomo told to give up book proceeds

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered by New York's ethics commission Tuesday to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASA spacecraft 'touches' sun

A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.

The Parker Solar Probe will keep drawing closer to the sun and diving deeper into the corona until its finale orbit in 2025.

O.J. Simpson free from parole

O.J. Simpson, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber, was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.

Biden's FDA pick answers questions

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration parried questions on crises ranging from the pandemic to the opioid epidemic, during a Senate hearing Tuesday that seemed to bode well for his confirmation.