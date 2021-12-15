Miss America pageant's days might be numbered

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – As Miss America turns 100, a major question remains: Is she still relevant?

The glitzy competition, born from a 1921 Atlantic City, New Jersey, beauty contest just a year after women were given the right to vote, maintains a complicated presence in American culture that has undergone multiple waves of feminism.

Participation and viewership has dropped since its 1960s heyday. When the next Miss America is crowned Thursday, her coronation will only be available to stream via NBC's Peacock service, shunted from her primetime broadcast throne.

Faithful Miss America organizers and enthusiasts contend the annual ritual is here to stay and will keep changing with the times. And even though they may not have indeed devised a plan for world peace, many participants say the organization – a large provider of scholarship assistance to young women – has been life-altering, opening doors for them professionally and personally.

Fans of Miss America often cheer on their state's contender like they would for a local sports team. Yet some have voiced disappointment about the competition's attempts to adapt to contemporary mores.

“It's in kind of a bind because as it tries to progress, it not only loses its original identity, but becomes less entertaining to the people who like to watch it,” said Margot Mifflin, author of “Looking for Miss America: A Pageant's 100 – Year Quest to Define Womanhood.”

Fans, she said, are split over the trajectory of the competition – no longer a “pageant.” Some want it to be about “beauty and fitness” while others embrace the move toward focusing on leadership, talent and communication skills, she said.

Meanwhile, the competition is still engulfed by calls for greater diversity.

In the late 1930s, '40s and '50s, “rule number seven,” stated contestants had to be “of good health and of the white race.”

In 1968, a Miss Black America Contest, was held to revolt against the lack of diversity, as well as a protest by several hundred women organized by the feminist group New York Radical Women, which called Miss America “an image that oppresses women in every area in which it purports to represent us.”

It wasn't until 1984 that the first Black Miss America, Vanessa Williams, was crowned – and she relinquished her title over a nude photo scandal, receiving an apology from the organization only in 2015.

At least 11 minority women have won the title in all.

It wasn't until 2018 that the judging on physical appearance was eliminated.

In 2019, the Miss America finale on NBC drew 3.6 million viewers, an all-time low. In contrast, the 1954 competition attracted 27 million viewers when there was much less competition for eyeballs.