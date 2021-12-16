Biden, Manchin talks on bill rocky

President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin were said to be sharply divided Wednesday over Democrats' huge social and environment bill, with the holdout senator pushing to erase the measure's improved child tax credit, as leaders' hopes of passing the legislation before Christmas appear to be fading away.

The rocky status of their talks, described only on condition of anonymity by a person familiar with the talks, was among several indications that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faces a struggle to even begin debate on the massive measure. Schumer, D-N.Y., has set a goal for passage of the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure by Christmas.

Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit the bill's chief weapon in their effort to reduce child poverty, and one of the provisions most responsible for largely unifying Democrats behind the legislation.

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal count

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd's civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd's neck – even after he became unresponsive – resulting in the Black man's death.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death and was sentenced to 221/2 years. Under the plea agreement, both sides agreed Chauvin should face a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years, with prosecutors saying they would seek 25.

Debt limit raised, preventing default

Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation's borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over Republican opposition.

Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to the legislation on a near-party-line 221-209 vote, defusing a volatile issue until after the 2022 midterm elections.

Chicago to pay for botched raid

The Chicago Council on Wednesday voted to pay nearly $3 million to a woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a 2019 raid of her home that turned out to be the wrong address.

The unanimous vote to pay Anjanette Young $2.9 million was expected, coming two days after a council committee voted to recommend the full council accept the settlement.

Kennedy assassination files released

The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government's investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

There was no immediate indication that the records contained new revelations that could radically reshape the public's understanding of the events surrounding the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of Kennedy in Dallas at the hands of gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

Renowned feminist author dies

bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwined helped shape academic and popular debates over the past 40 years, has died. She was 69.

In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks' family announced that she died Wednesday in Berea, Kentucky, home to the bell hooks center at Berea College.