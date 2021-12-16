Biden surveys storm's destruction

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “You will recover and rebuild,” he said.

“The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief,” he said as he stood before a home reduced to a few walls and piles of rubble in Dawson Springs, one of two Kentucky towns he visited.

Biden spoke of the stress felt by victims of natural disasters such as the weekend storms that swept across eight states. The president praised the outpouring of support from reeling communities and said the federal support he has committed will keep flowing.

“Something good has to come out of this,” Biden said. “In so many places, destruction was met with compassion.”

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people.

In Dawson Springs, Biden walked through mounds of debris. Over the sounds of heavy machinery engaged in cleanup just blocks away, the president stopped to speak with storms victims, including a young girl clutching an American flag.

Earlier, in Mayfield, a family that had gathered in front of a destroyed home talked with Biden, who told reporters he was “impressed how everybody is working together” on the recovery.

Biden, in a briefing with officials, said this kind of tragedy “either brings people together or it knocks them apart.”

He added: “There's no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes.”