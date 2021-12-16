NYC weighs natural gas ban for new buildings

NEW YORK – New York City lawmakers were poised to decide Wednesday whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation's most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been embraced and blocked around the country.

The measure is expected to pass the City Council and subsequently receive Mayor Bill de Blasio's signature. If that happens, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil – such as electricity – for heating, hot water and cooking. Some smaller buildings would have to comply as early as 2024, while hospitals, commercial kitchens and some other facilities would be exempt.

Heating, cooling and powering buildings accounts for nearly 70% of emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases.

Although new buildings' stoves and furnaces would use electricity generated partly from burning natural gas and other fossil fuels, backers say the change would keep millions of tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over time.

“This is a huge, huge step forward,” said Alex Beauchamp of Food & Water Watch, an environmental group, calling the legislation “a real game-changer on the national scene.”