Military branches all punish vaccine refusal

WASHINGTON – All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said Thursday, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service.

On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103 Marines so far for refusing the vaccine, and the Army said it has reprimanded more than 2,700 soldiers and will begin discharge proceedings in January. The Air Force said earlier this week that 27 airmen had been discharged for refusing the vaccine order. And the Navy has already fired one sailor from his command job for refusing to be tested while he pursues an exemption.

High court asked to OK mandate

The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration said the requirement “will save hundreds or even thousands of lives each month.”

France tightens rule on UK visitors

Soaring infections in Britain driven in part by the omicron variant of the coronavirus rattled Europe on Thursday, fueling a familiar dread about entering a new phase of the pandemic just in time for the holidays.

After the U.K. recorded its highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, France announced Thursday it would tighten entry rules for those coming from Britain. Hours later, the country set another record with a further 88,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported, almost 10,000 more than the day before.

Theaters cancel performances

Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London's revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty “Hamilton” in New York.

“At the end of the day, we'll follow the science,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told The Associated Press.

Fireworks return to Las Vegas Strip

New Year's Eve fireworks called off last year on the Las Vegas Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic are returning, tourism and elected officials said Thursday.

Last year, thousands of revelers still congregated on the Strip to ring in 2021.