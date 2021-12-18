Defense rests in trafficking trial

NEW YORK – After 12 days of testimony over three weeks, jurors heard from the final witnesses Friday in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who told the judge she wouldn't testify because she was confident prosecutors hadn't proved their case.

Closing arguments are now set for Monday in the trial, in which Maxwell is accused of helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse four teenage girls.

The defense rested its case after a tight two days of presenting witnesses who attested to Maxwell's character or said they hadn't witnessed any wrongdoing.

Jury gets Theranos founder case

The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes finally got the case Friday afternoon after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Holmes is accused of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. If convicted on all counts, Holmes, 37, could face up to 20 years in prison.

In his final attempt to persuade the jury to acquit, Holmes lawyer Kevin Downey likened her final days running a then-reeling Theranos to a captain valiantly trying to save a sinking ship. Had Holmes committed any crimes, she would have been scurrying to jump overboard like a scared rat, Downey told jurors as he wrapped up roughly five hours of closing arguments.

Police identify 'shopping cart killer'

Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.

At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., the “shopping cart killer” and said police are working to determine if there are other victims.

Davis said Robinson, who was taken into custody in Rockingham County last month, has lived in multiple locations, including New York and Maryland, in recent years.

Russia posts demand on NATO, Ukraine

Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe – bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

The proposals, which were submitted to the U.S. and its allies this week, also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other's territory, along with a halt to NATO drills near Russia.

The demand for a written guarantee that Ukraine won't be offered membership has been rejected by the West, which said Moscow doesn't have a say in NATO's enlargement.

Oversight proposed for Ethiopia

Ethiopia's government decried a “neocolonialist mentality” as many Western nations sought Friday to boost scrutiny of rights abuses and violations in the conflict-torn country by creating an international team of experts to keep tabs on the situation.

The European Union and other Western countries have presented a draft resolution to the U.N.'s main human rights body that would create a three-person team with a one-year mandate to monitor rights abuses in Ethiopia, where the conflict between government forces and fighters from the country's Tigray region that has killed tens of thousands in 13 months.