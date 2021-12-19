California still losing residents

LOS ANGELES – California's population has continued to decline after falling for the first time on record, new demographic data show.

The state's population declined by 173,000 between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, bringing the estimated total population to 39.37 million, according to estimates released by the state Department of Finance.

Three main factors contributed to California's net population loss, demographers found: a continued decline in birth rates; fewer foreign immigrants, which officials attributed to federal policy in recent years; and more than 55,000 pandemic-related deaths. Demographers noted the first population decline ever recorded in the state earlier this year, highlighting trends that recently led to the loss of a Congressional seat.

Senate's confirmation logjam breaks

The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, held up dozens of nominees at the departments of State and Treasury over the pipeline issue. Critics on the both sides of the aisle have raised concerns that the pipeline will threaten European energy security.

Gifts, money donated after toy theft

Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children, an official with the organization said Saturday.

“The Grinch will not have this victory,” Salvation Army Lt. Christopher Rockwell told The Associated Press. He said he suspected a pickpocket stole the van's keys from a Salvation Army worker who was in the store.

The donations added up to more than enough to replace the stolen items intended for 350 children who are signed up for a distribution event Monday, Rockwell said.