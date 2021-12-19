Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
'New Miss' logo draws Ole Miss's objections
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. James Meredith says he conquered white supremacy and created a new Mississippi 59 years ago when he became the first Black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi a school whose longstanding nickname, Ole Miss, is rooted in plantation vernacular of the Confederacy.
Now, a person close to Meredith is selling New Miss merchandise and trying to trademark a logo with cursive script that is nearly identical to the universitys Ole Miss logo. The university is fighting the trademark effort, arguing that the New Miss merchandise is confusingly similar to its ubiquitous brand.
Suzi Altman is a photographer who often follows Meredith to document his public appearances. She applied for the New Miss trademark in July 2020, soon after she sold the first T-shirts and other merchandise. Altman said shes using the brand to try to raise money for a museum that would preserve Merediths legacy a project that still has a long way to go. She said that as of mid-November, she still had not earned a profit on the merchandise.
Meredith was already a military veteran when he integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962 under a federal court order and amid resistance from a race-baiting governor. Federal marshals protected him as mob violence erupted under the oaks and magnolias on the Oxford campus.
A few years ago, one of his friends gave Meredith a baseball cap emblazoned with a logo that looked like the Ole Miss one but said New Miss. That friend, the Rev. Robert West, said the phrase more accurately symbolized how Meredith had changed a state with a tarnished legacy of slavery and segregation.
We were inspired by James story, Altman told The Associated Press during a conversation about why she started selling New Miss items.
The university said in its objection to Altmans trademark application that the New Miss items are identical in some instances and confusingly similar in all instances to Ole Miss merchandise.
In a filing Nov. 29, Altmans attorney denied that the New Miss logo is confusingly similar to the Ole Miss one and said it is protected by the First Amendment and as a parody.
The university says the Ole Miss nickname arose from a university yearbook contest in the late 1800s. The phrase Ole Miss had been used by enslaved people to refer to a plantation owners wife.
The universitys chancellor issued a report in 2014 on efforts to promote diversity on the mostly white campus in the state with the nations highest percentage of Black residents. It said the university would continue calling itself Ole Miss but should consider limiting the nickname to the context of athletics and school spirit.
Regardless of its origin, the vast majority of those associated with our university (have) a strong affection for Ole Miss and do not associate its use with race in any way, the report said.
