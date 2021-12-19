'New Miss' logo draws Ole Miss's objections

JACKSON, Miss.  James Meredith says he conquered white supremacy and created a new Mississippi 59 years ago when he became the first Black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi  a school whose longstanding nickname, Ole Miss, is rooted in plantation vernacular of the Confederacy.

Now, a person close to Meredith is selling New Miss merchandise and trying to trademark a logo with cursive script that is nearly identical to the universitys Ole Miss logo. The university is fighting the trademark effort, arguing that the New Miss merchandise is confusingly similar to its ubiquitous brand.

Suzi Altman is a photographer who often follows Meredith to document his public appearances. She applied for the New Miss trademark in July 2020, soon after she sold the first T-shirts and other merchandise. Altman said shes using the brand to try to raise money for a museum that would preserve Merediths legacy  a project that still has a long way to go. She said that as of mid-November, she still had not earned a profit on the merchandise.

Meredith was already a military veteran when he integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962 under a federal court order and amid resistance from a race-baiting governor. Federal marshals protected him as mob violence erupted under the oaks and magnolias on the Oxford campus.

A few years ago, one of his friends gave Meredith a baseball cap emblazoned with a logo that looked like the Ole Miss one but said New Miss. That friend, the Rev. Robert West, said the phrase more accurately symbolized how Meredith had changed a state with a tarnished legacy of slavery and segregation.

We were inspired by James story, Altman told The Associated Press during a conversation about why she started selling New Miss items.

The university said in its objection to Altmans trademark application that the New Miss items are identical in some instances and confusingly similar in all instances to Ole Miss merchandise.

In a filing Nov. 29, Altmans attorney denied that the New Miss logo is confusingly similar to the Ole Miss one and said it is protected by the First Amendment and as a parody.

The university says the Ole Miss nickname arose from a university yearbook contest in the late 1800s. The phrase Ole Miss had been used by enslaved people to refer to a plantation owners wife.

The universitys chancellor issued a report in 2014 on efforts to promote diversity on the mostly white campus in the state with the nations highest percentage of Black residents. It said the university would continue calling itself Ole Miss but should consider limiting the nickname to the context of athletics and school spirit.

Regardless of its origin, the vast majority of those associated with our university (have) a strong affection for Ole Miss and do not associate its use with race in any way, the report said.