Ex-DeVry students granted loan relief

The Biden administration Wednesday announced it will cancel more than $70 million in student debt for borrowers who say they were defrauded by the for-profit DeVry University – the first time the Education Department has approved such claims for an institution that's still in operation.

At least 1,800 former DeVry students will get their loans cleared after the department concluded that the school lied about the success of its graduates in order to get new students to enroll.

The agency said it plans to force the school to cover the cost of the $71.7 million in loan discharges. The action was part of a broader installment of $415 million in loan relief for former students of for-profit colleges.

DeVry spokesperson Donna Shaults said the allegations predate the school's current board and leadership. The company was sold in 2018, while the Biden administration's allegations include a period that ends in 2015.

Prosecutors to accept officer sentence

Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.

Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years, presumed under state guidelines, would be proper. Initially they argued aggravating circumstances warranted a longer sentence.

Palin jurors knew NYT verdict tossed

The judge presiding over the libel lawsuit brought by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin against the New York Times said Wednesday that jurors knew before delivering their verdict that he'd already decided to rule against Palin but they said it didn't affect the outcome.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said in a written order that several jurors told a law clerk that they had received news flashes on their phones about Rakoff's Monday announcement that he'd toss out the lawsuit regardless of the verdict.

Floyd officer says he followed orders

A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing testified Wednesday that he deferred to Derek Chauvin because he was his senior officer and that's what he had been trained to do.

J. Alexander Kueng is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd's constitutional rights when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

CNN probe of Cuomo, Zucker finished

CNN's parent company says it has completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker.

The internal report, commissioned in September and prepared by the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, will not be made public, WarnerMedia said on Wednesday.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also told CNN employees that marketing executive Allison Gollust, the woman whose relationship with Zucker led to his downfall, would also be leaving the company.