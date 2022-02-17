Former interior secretary accused of misusing office

BILLINGS, Mont. – Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a commercial development that included a microbrewery in his Montana hometown and lied to an agency ethics official about his involvement, federal investigators said Wednesday.

The investigation by the Interior Department's inspector general found that Zinke continued work on the commercial project through a nonprofit foundation in the resort community of Whitefish even after he committed upon taking office to break ties with the foundation.

Zinke also gave incorrect and incomplete information to an Interior Department ethics official who questioned his involvement and ordered agency staff to help him with the project in a misuse of his position, according to the investigator's report.

The Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation was created by Zinke and others in 2007 to build a community sledding hill in Whitefish, a tourist town near the Montana-Canada border.

After being named Interior secretary in 2017, Zinke agreed to stop providing the foundation with his services. But after resigning as the foundation's president and while he was employed as the interior secretary, Zinke engaged in “repeated, ongoing substantive negotiations” with developers about the use of foundation property for the commercial project known as 95 Karrow, investigators said.

Zinke is running in the June 7 Republican primary for an open Montana congressional seat, which he held before joining former President Donald Trump's cabinet.

His campaign blasted the investigative report as “a political hit job” and said in a statement that the involvement of Zinke's family with the foundation led to the restoration of railroad land into a park where children can sled.

The department's inspector general's office – led by a Trump nominee, Mark Greenblatt – referred the results of the investigation to prosecutors. Federal prosecutors working under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, declined to pursue criminal charges last summer, the report said.