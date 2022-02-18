19 cops indicted in 2020 protests

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly. Austin Police Association President Ken Cassidy confirmed 19 officers are facing charges but did not have details.

It ranks among the most indictments on a single police department in the U.S. over tactics used by officers during the widespread protests – methods that led to the resignation or ouster of several police chiefs across the country.

Word of the indictments came hours after Austin city leaders approved paying $10 million to two people injured by police in the protests, including a college student who suffered brain damage after an officer shot him with a beanbag round.

Oklahoman executed in slaying of 4

Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005.

Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. It was Oklahoma's fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus.

During a clemency hearing in December, Postelle did not deny his involvement in the Memorial Day 2005 shooting deaths of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright. But Postelle's attorney, Robert Nance, argued that his client suffered from a learning disability and the abandonment of his mother at a young age and had begun abusing methamphetamine nearly daily at age 12.

“His family grieves as our families have grieved for 17 years,” said Shelli Milner, the sister of Swindle. “To know that he will never walk this earth again does give me a little more peace than I had yesterday.”

2 accused of coronavirus vaccine fraud

A Marine Corps reservist who was charged in last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol also schemed with a nurse to steal, forge and sell hundreds of fake coronavirus vaccination cards and destroy vaccine doses to fake inoculations, federal authorities said Thursday.

Cpl. Jia Liu, 26, was released on $250,000 bond to home detention with an ankle monitor after a court appearance Thursday. Nurse Steven Rodriguez, 27, was released on $100,000 bond. The defendants are charged with conspiring to commit forgery and to defraud the federal government. The charges carry the potential for up to 10 years in prison for Liu, from Queens, and Rodriguez, from suburban Long Beach.