Senate to study federal prisons

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by The Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons.

The working group, being led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is aimed at developing policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress.

In early January, the embattled federal prisons director, Michael Carvajal, announced he was resigning amid growing criticism over his leadership of the bureau.

Senate OKs bill to avert shutdown

The Senate gave final approval Thursday to legislation averting a weekend government shutdown, sending President Joe Biden a measure designed to give bipartisan bargainers more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies until fall.

Final passage was by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five more than the 60 votes needed. The House easily approved the legislation last week.

Yet as with virtually all must-pass bills, politics hitched a ride. Before passage, conservatives forced votes on amendments. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., proposed one requiring Congress' non-binding federal budgets to balance within 10 years.

California to take endemic approach

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates.

Newsom said the approach – which includes pushing back against false claims and other misinformation – means maintaining a wary watchfulness that is attuned to warning signs of the next deadly new surge or variant.

But there will be no definitive turn of the switch, the Democratic governor said, unlike the case with Wednesday's lifting of the state's indoor masking requirements or an announcement coming Feb. 28 of when precisely the school mask-wearing mandate will end.

McCarthy backing Cheney challenger

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a remarkable step for a party leader that effectively lends his weight to the effort to purge a chief critic of former President Donald Trump's from Congress.

Cheney is the vice chair of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

A Cheney spokesperson was dismissive of the importance of McCarthy's endorsement of Harriet Hageman. “Wow, she must be really desperate,” Jeremy Adler said.