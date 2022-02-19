2 years for Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS – Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright’s family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son,” adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.” She also accused the judge of being taken in by “white woman tears” after Potter cried during her pre-sentencing statement. A tearful Wright said she could never forgive Potter and that she would call her only “the defendant” because Potter only referred to her son as “the driver” at trial.

“She never once said his name. And for that I’ll never be able to forgive you. And I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us,” said Wright.

Potter offered an apology to Wright’s family, then spoke directly to his mother: “Katie, I understand a mother’s love. I’m sorry I broke your heart ... my heart is broken and devastated for all of you.”

The judge, who imposed a sentence below state guidelines, called it “one of the saddest cases I’ve had on my 20 years on the bench.” Judge Regina Chu said she received “hundreds and hundreds” of letters in support of Potter. “On the one hand, a young man was killed and on the other, a respected 26-year veteran police officer made a tragic error by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser.”

Chu said the lesser sentence was warranted because Potter was “in the line of duty and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright,” and Potter was trying to protect another officer who could have been dragged and seriously injured if Wright drove away.

The judge said Potter will serve the standard two-thirds of her sentence, or 16 months in prison, with the rest on parole. Wright’s mother later joined a small group of protesters chanting and shouting outside a downtown building where they believed the judge lived.

Wright was killed after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Civil rights advocates complain that laws against hanging objects from rearview mirrors have been used as a pretext for stopping Black motorists.

Evidence at Potter’s trial showed officers learned he had an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge and they tried to arrest him when he pulled away. Video showed Potter shouted several times that she was going to use her Taser on Wright, but she had her gun in her hand and fired one shot into his chest.