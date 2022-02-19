Bridge damaged as wooden arches fall

HICKORY, N.C. – An investigation is underway in North Carolina after decorative wooden arches weighing 40 tons collapsed along a pedestrian walkway in the city of Hickory.

No one was hurt after the arches fell around midnight, although a nearby bridge was damaged, city officials told the Hickory Daily Record on Friday. A possible cause has not been given.

The arches were erected less than a year ago. They had been a centerpiece of a pedestrian thoroughfare in downtown called City Walk. The project was funded through a bond referendum.

The arches cost about $750,000 and made up about 5% of the $14.3 million City Walk contract.

California State chancellor quits

The chancellor of California State University, the nation's largest public university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations.

Joseph Castro resigned Thursday, the CSU Board of Trustees said. He had fallen under criticism after an investigation by USA Today concerning Frank Lamas, who was vice president of student affairs at Fresno State while Castro was the university's president.

Lamas was accused of improperly touching women, making sexist comments and harassing or retaliating against workers. He retired in 2020 as part of a settlement agreement, and Castro agreed to write him a letter of recommendation to help find work elsewhere.

Nebraska legislator quits over photos

A Nebraska state senator denied accusations Friday that he took inappropriate photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge, but he said he was going to resign next week to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal.

Mike Groene, 66, a conservative Republican who speaks bluntly and often clashes with his Democratic colleagues, was already set to leave the Legislature next year because of term limits.

An online news outlet, Nebraska Sunrise News, reported that a longtime legislative aide had filed a complaint against Groene.

The article said she discovered the photos on Groene's laptop, which he had given her to complete work-related projects. According to the article, the staffer said Groene sent the photos of her to others with email captions of a sexual nature.

Testimony finishes in hate crimes trial

Witness testimony concluded Friday in the hate crimes trial of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery with final prosecution witnesses saying they heard two of the defendants make racist statements, including crude sexual remarks directed at a woman who had dated a Black man.

After federal prosecutors rested their case, defense attorneys followed suit after calling a single witness: a neighbor of the accused men whose testimony suggested that a man two of the defendants reported to police as suspicious in 2019 was likely white.