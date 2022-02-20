FBI says mosque arsonist not ideological

DEARBORN, Mich. – Investigators have found no indication of political or ideological motivations behind a Feb. 12 fire at a Detroit-area mosque set by a man whom police later killed in a shootout.

There also is no evidence that Ahmed Taqi, 37, acted as part of any group, FBI Special Agent Josh Hauxhurst said Saturday during a community meeting at the Al-Huda Islamic Association in Dearborn where the fire happened, according to the Detroit News.

“He may be the only person who knows why he set the fire,” Hauxhurst said.

Taqi was an Iraqi national and was a translator, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said Saturday.