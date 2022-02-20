Water infrastructure focus of group

PONTIAC, Mich. – County officials in the Detroit area have agreed to establish a group that will look at water infrastructure challenges facing the region.

Commissioners in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties have adopted resolutions on the Regional Partnership for Water Infrastructure.

They've also passed resolutions to establish a Regional Partnership for Broadband Infrastructure and Equity group that will address a wide range of internet and broadband accessibility challenges.

The counties will form steering committees with voting representatives from each commission to provide direction and oversight.

The two groups will gather studies and create recommendations for action, which will culminate in a presentation to be made at a summit this year.

“With these groups, we have the opportunity to ensure equity on a much larger scale than if we were working independently,” said Oakland County Commission Chair David T. Woodward.

“The social and economic challenges associated with internet accessibility and water infrastructure don't recognize our local boundaries, so it is up to us to work in a way that improves life for our residents now and creates sustainable solutions for the future,” he said.