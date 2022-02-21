1 dead in shooting at park in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence.

The shooting at Normandale Park happened during a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Responding officers found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

“The scene was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers,” the police department said in a statement released Sunday. “Most people on scene left without talking to police. ... This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces.”

US aid grant to Nepal stirs opposition

Nepal's government presented a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States for approval in Parliament on Sunday, triggering a fresh round of violent clashes between protesters and police outside the legislature.

Hundreds of protesters tried to push through barbed wire barricades and pelted riot police with stones. Police beat them with bamboo batons, fired tear gar and water canons, leaving injured on both sides.

Opposition to the aid grant comes mainly from two of the Communist parties that are part of the coalition government. They claim the conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal's laws and threaten the country's sovereignty.

U.S. officials have spoken to Nepalese leaders recently to assure that the grant concerns only Nepal's development. The money is meant to be used for the construction of power transmission lines and improvement of roads in the Himalayan nation.

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for virus

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the famously stoic 95-year-old.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a fixture in the life of the nation, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI. She will turn 96 on April 21.

The palace said the queen, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

Both the queen's eldest son Prince Charles, 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 this month.

Blue Nile dam now powering Ethiopia

Ethiopia has started generating electricity from the controversial mega-dam that is being built on the Blue Nile.

The milestone was reached on Sunday morning when one of the 13 turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam started power generation. The dam, which will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam upon completion, has been a source of tensions with Sudan and Egypt.

Ethiopia contends the $4.2 billion dam is essential for its development and will enable it to distribute power to its population of more than 110 million. The dam's construction started in 2011 and the completion date was missed years ago due to the embezzlement of funds and design flaws.