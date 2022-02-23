Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am
Dancer who worked past 100 dies
Associated Press
PETAL, Miss. – Henry Danton, who had an international career as a ballet dancer and teacher before moving to Mississippi late in life and continuing to teach past his 100th birthday, died Feb. 9, a funeral home said. He was 102.
Born in England, he began his dance career in 1940. Danton danced with touring ensembles across Europe, Australia, Asia and South America, and appeared with companies including Paris Opera Ballet and the National Ballet of Australia. The Hattiesburg American reported Danton moved to Petal, Mississippi, in the 1990s because he enjoyed the slower-paced lifestyle.
