Attorneys on NY probe of Trump quit

NEW YORK – The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that the grand jury investigation had stalled and that Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz quit after District Attorney Alvin Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump himself. No former president has ever been charged with a crime.