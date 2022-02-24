Biden seeking to apply 'social cost of carbon'

HARDIN, Mont. – In the coal fields of eastern Montana, climate change is forcing a stark choice: halt mining that helped build everything from schools to senior centers or risk astronomical future damage as fossil fuel emissions warm the planet and increase disasters, crop losses and premature deaths.

One of the largest mines in this arid region straddling the Wyoming border is Spring Creek – a gaping hole among sagebrush hills where house-sized mechanical shovels dig up millions of tons of coal annually, much of it shipped overseas and burned in Asian power plants.

Spring Creek's hundreds of jobs help undergird the economy of the Crow Indian Reservation and nearby parts of Wyoming. In Big Horn County, encompassing most of the reservation, taxes and royalties from coal fund almost two-thirds of government services. It's one of the most coal-dependent communities in America.

“Everything's got coal dust on it,” county commissioner George Real Bird III said, referring to civic projects coal money has financed since Spring Creek opened 40 years ago.

Greenhouse gas emissions from burning that coal also stoke climate change, and President Joe Biden's administration wants to put a cost on the resulting damages to people and the environment. Highlighting the “social cost of carbon” could justify emission reduction rules for fossil fuels, transportation and other industries.

But a federal judge in Louisiana temporarily halted such efforts this month and blocked the administration from using an interim standard of $51 in damages per ton of carbon dioxide emitted.

For Spring Creek, applying the administration's carbon cost would yield estimated damages of more than $1billion annually from a federal government coal sale that would keep it mining at least another few years.

It's an eye-popping number from just one of 15 mines dotting the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming. But, after a federal judge in Montana ruled that the government overstated the mine's economic benefits, the Biden administration is weighing the climate costs and reconsidering the mine's permit.

“Climate science and climate economics have advanced rapidly,” said Greenstone, chief economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “It would be easy to justify a value of around $200-a-ton that would represent the frontier of our understanding.”